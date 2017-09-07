Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Says His City Is 'Ready' For Irma

Published September 7, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Motorists head north on U.S. Route 1, in Tavernier, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (Alan Diaz/AP)
Motorists head north on U.S. Route 1, in Tavernier, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (Alan Diaz/AP)

As Hurricane Irma brings devastating winds closer to the mainland United States, the 6 million people who live in South Florida are preparing for the worst. Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, on Thursday issued an evacuation order for people living east of U.S. Route 1.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler (@JackSeiler) about how the city is preparing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.