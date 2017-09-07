Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

4 American Women Reach U.S. Open Tennis Semifinals

Published September 7, 2017 at 5:09 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly, and I have a safe bet for you this weekend - put your money on an American woman. All four players to reach the semis at the U.S. Open are American. The last time that happened was 1981, when the lineup was Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Barbara Potter and Tracy Austin. Serena Williams will not be there delivering her trademark power serve. She delivered something else last week - a baby girl. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories