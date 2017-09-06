Bringing The World Home To You

A Man In Japan Plays 'Despacito' On Calculators

Published September 6, 2017 at 6:33 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DESPACITO (FT. JUSTIN BIEBER)")

LUIS FONSI AND DADDY YANKEE: (Singing) Despacito...

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Here on MORNING EDITION, we like to highlight talented folks doing interesting things. Hopefully, we'll do that somewhere else in the show. But for now, we bring you a Japanese man playing "Despacito" on a calculator - two calculators, actually. He figured out the tones on each key that mimic the notes of the hit song.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (Playing calculator keys).

MARTIN: You're welcome. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

