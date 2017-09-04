Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Someone Steals $7,000 In Legos

Published September 4, 2017 at 5:10 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Grandville, Mich., somebody broke into Brian Richards' home in the middle of the night. They didn't take cash. They didn't swipe any electronics. He may wish they had because instead, they stole $7,000 worth of Legos. Fox 17 in Michigan reports Richards' Lego collection filled a room. He's been collecting the building blocks since he was 5. Richards hopes police can help him. His message to the thief - leggo (ph) my Legos. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories