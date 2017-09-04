Bringing The World Home To You

High School Female Quarterback Throws Touchdown Pass In First Game

Published September 4, 2017 at 5:10 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news of the high school quarterback who threw a touchdown pass in her very first varsity game. That's right, her - Holly Neher, the first female quarterback for the Hollywood Hills Spartans in Florida may be the first female in state history to throw a touchdown pass in a game.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KELLY: I was jumping up and down, said Holly. It felt amazing.

You go, girl. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

