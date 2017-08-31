Bringing The World Home To You

Which Group Is A Bigger Threat, Islamic Extremists Or Violent White Supremacists?

Published August 31, 2017 at 12:20 PM EDT

Some former homeland security officials have criticized the Trump administration for focusing on Muslim extremists at the expense of efforts to combat violent white supremacists at a time when hate crimes are on the rise. That conversation has taken on a new urgency since Charlottesville.

So how big is the modern white supremacist movement? And how is the Trump administration responding to the threat? Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with David Schanzer (@schanzerdavid), director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security at Duke University.

