McGregor Fan Poses As Mayweather Guard, Gets Ringside Seat

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all know Floyd Mayweather won the big boxing match with Conor McGregor Saturday. But I'd argue there was another victor - a British guy named Oliver Regis. He was so disappointed in his view - his seat was up in a nosebleed section - he snuck down into an empty chair in the third row of the arena posing as part of Mayweather's security detail. The con was even better because Regis is a McGregor fan with a tattoo on his leg to prove it. It's MORNING EDITION.