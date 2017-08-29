'I’ll Never Ride Out Another Hurricane': For Katrina Survivor, Harvey Is Deja Vu
Lorrine Adamore is holed up in one of the three shelters the city of Dallas has set up for people fleeing Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm. It’s a familiar, and unsettling feeling. Twelve years ago she was rescued by boat when her New Orleans home was swamped by Hurricane Katrina and she relocated to Houston.
Bill Zeeble (@bzeeble) from Here & Now contributor KERA in Dallas has her story.
