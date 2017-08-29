Bringing The World Home To You

'Airistotle' Repeats As World Air Guitar Champion

Published August 29, 2017 at 6:24 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang with an update from the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WILL SURVIVE")

ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES: (Singing) No, no, not I. I will survive.

CHANG: Last week, we heard from reining air guitar champ Matt Burns, otherwise known as Airistotle (ph). The 27-year-old New Yorker was just in Finland to defend his title. Airistotle thrashed out a punk version of "I Will Survive." The performance earned him stellar marks. And he did more than survive. He won again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

