Professor Wears A Mask To Hide His Face While Grading Papers

Published August 28, 2017 at 6:50 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I can't really imagine that teachers like to sit in front of class putting bad grades on students' papers. But wearing a mask to hide your face seems like an extreme way to deal with that guilt. This is what a university professor in Malaysia is doing in order to keep students from getting nervous while he's marking their papers. And what mask does he use to conceal his feelings? None other than Iron Man. Let's see what his students do to avenge their grades now. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
