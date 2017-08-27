Bringing The World Home To You

Eclipse 2017: One Nation Under The Sun

Published August 27, 2017 at 10:53 AM EDT

On Aug. 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse made its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Fourteen states were in the path of total darkness — the first time a total eclipse covered such a wide swath of America since 1918.

NPR sent 24 videographers across the country to capture the moment millions of Americans looked to the sky.

We met Troy Anders who got his first tattoo commemorating the eclipse, Gary Wyman who was recently diagnosed with ALS and traveled 11 hours to see the eclipse, and Charlottesville residents Beverly Ingram and Doreen Bonnet who said the eclipse brought people in their community together.

The next total eclipse to pass through the U.S will occur in 2024. Until then, watch this video and re-live the great American eclipse of 2017.

