Girlfriends In Washington State Are Literally Stuck Together

Published August 25, 2017 at 6:43 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Police in Centralia, Wash., have been stumped by a woman with an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Every time she tries to turn herself in, her girlfriend is stuck to her side - literally. Centralia Police say the couple's guidance counselor glued their pinkies together to see whether they could go through life as a couple. It was couples therapy gone awry. Police have told the women to seek medical attention. But why split up now if it means jail time? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

