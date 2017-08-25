Girlfriends In Washington State Are Literally Stuck Together

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Police in Centralia, Wash., have been stumped by a woman with an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Every time she tries to turn herself in, her girlfriend is stuck to her side - literally. Centralia Police say the couple's guidance counselor glued their pinkies together to see whether they could go through life as a couple. It was couples therapy gone awry. Police have told the women to seek medical attention. But why split up now if it means jail time? It's MORNING EDITION.