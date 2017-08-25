Bringing The World Home To You

Floyd Mayweather And Justin Bieber Are On The Outs

Published August 25, 2017 at 7:15 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The big fight is tomorrow, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. against mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. Mayweather is the huge favorite, although could he be in emotional distress over his breakup with Justin Bieber? Their friendship is reportedly done. Mayweather owns a strip club, and Bieber was apparently advised by his church to steer clear. No telling if the boxer is open to an apology.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SORRY")

JUSTIN BIEBER: (Singing) Is it too late now to say sorry? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

