Severe Allergic Reactions To Food Are Increasing, In Adults As Well As Children

Published August 24, 2017 at 12:40 PM EDT
This Nov. 30, 2016, photo shows part of a food label that states the product "may contain traces of peanut and other tree nuts" as photographed in Washington. (Jon Elswick/AP)
This Nov. 30, 2016, photo shows part of a food label that states the product "may contain traces of peanut and other tree nuts" as photographed in Washington. (Jon Elswick/AP)

Life-threatening allergic reactions to foods have increased by five times over the last decade, according to a new analysis of private insurance claims by FAIR Health, an independent nonprofit that collects and analyzes data on privately billed health insurance claims.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with food allergy researcher Dr. Ruchi Gupta (@ruchisgupta) about what could be causing the increase.

