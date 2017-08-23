Bringing The World Home To You

Why Nonprofits Pay Big Money For Events At Venues Like Mar-A-Lago

Published August 23, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT

At least 20 organizations, including the American Red Cross and Cleveland Clinic, have now canceled fundraising events scheduled at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. But why do charities put on expensive galas in the first place?

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Doug White, former director of the Columbia University nonprofit management program, about what motivates nonprofits to spend big dollars at places like Mar-a-Lago.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.