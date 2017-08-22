Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

How Did The Chicken Safely Cross The Road?

Published August 22, 2017 at 6:27 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Third graders everywhere finally have an answer to their favorite question. The chicken crossed the road because it was wearing a high-visibility vest, and it knew it would make it across safely. The owner of a bed and breakfast in Scotland said that while most of her hens stay in the garden, a few of them like to go out for a wee wander. So she fitted them with some bright pink vests. Now, her hens can strut around and safely hit the town in style. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories