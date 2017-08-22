Bringing The World Home To You

Asylum-Seekers Use Vermont As Illegal Entry Point Into Canada

Published August 22, 2017 at 12:11 PM EDT

Already this year, more than 6,000 people have illegally walked across the U.S. border into Quebec. Nearly half of them crossed last month. One of the most popular illegal border crossing areas is in Vermont just west of Lake Champlain, along a rural road in the woods.

Vermont Public Radio’s Kathleen Masterson (@kathmasterson) went to the border crossing spot, and has this report.

This story comes via the New England News Collaborative.

