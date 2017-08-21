Man In Shippensburg, Pa., Cited For Pumping Up The Volume

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang. A man in Shippensburg, Pa., threw a party last week. Things went well until the police came knocking on his door with a noise complaint. No big deal, right? He got warning. The police left. But then he turns up the volume on this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD BOYS")

INNER CIRCLE: (Singing) Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha you gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?

CHANG: The officers were not amused by the theme song to the show, "Cops." Whatcha gonna do? The police came back and changed the warning to a citation. It's MORNING EDITION.