Published August 16, 2017 at 5:04 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Things can sometimes get freaky during a solar eclipse. But paranormal? South Carolina's Emergency Management Division is urging its residents to watch out for Lizardmen while carefully observing the moon-blocked sun. They cite media reports of paranormal activity that could be tied with the eclipse. And while this alert might be like NASA's tongue-in-cheek Sunsquatch map, the division says it will neither confirm nor deny the Lizardmen's existence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
