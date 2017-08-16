Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Students Find Spacesuits In Thrift Store

Published August 16, 2017 at 5:04 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story fit for "Antiques Roadshow," except instead of some random vase you got from your great aunt, we're talking about NASA spacesuits. Two Florida college students found a pile of them in a thrift store at the bottom of a plastic bin. They bought all of them for $1.20. The American Space Museum said they're worth about $5,000 and were probably used on shuttle missions between 1983 and 1985 flown by astronauts George Pinky Nelson, Robert Parker and Charles Walker. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories