U.K. Cheese Festival Organizers Failed To Meet Demand

Published August 15, 2017 at 5:48 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang with a story about...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Cheese. We'll go somewhere where there's cheese.

CHANG: Or so people thought when they bought tickets to Brighton's Cheese Fest. They expected to find piles of cheddars, Stiltons, the most amazing mac and cheese in the world. But instead, they found Muenster lines and barely any cheese. Organizers of the sold out Cheese Fest tweeted that the demand for cheese was not anticipated. You Gouda Brie kidding me. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
