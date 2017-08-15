Bringing The World Home To You

Even A Bad Day Could End With A Lottery Win

Published August 15, 2017 at 7:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of a man's unlucky day - or not. Paul Kuharevicz was in Chicago for work, trying to get home to Muskegon, Mich. His flight canceled, he rented a car, drove the four hours. He didn't even go straight home. He had left his bike at the office. So he went to grab it. This is not the kind of day where I'd say I should play the lottery. But Mr. Kuharevicz did - stopped at a store, bought a Mega Millions ticket and won a million bucks - thanks, in part, to the airline. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

