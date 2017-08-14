Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

How To Keep Your Music Playlist From Embarrassing You

Published August 14, 2017 at 6:47 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF TOTO SONG, "AFRICA")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Confession - I love the band Toto. But every time I plugged in my phone in the car, this would start playing because "Africa" was first alphabetically in my library. And my friends would judge. Well, now someone has solved this, releasing a song called "A A A A A Very Good Song." Alphabetically, it plays first. And it sounds like this - silence. So you have time to pick the right song and not offend your friends. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories