Police Report: Culprit Breaks Into An Apartment And Cleans It

Published August 11, 2017 at 6:29 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with another installment of Bizarre Crimes. A resident of Rosslyn, Va., returned home around midnight after being away on a trip. The person walked into their apartment and discovered that someone had broken in. Nothing had been taken, but some items had been moved around. And the entire place had been cleaned. I mean, yes, bad that someone broke into your apartment. And I understand calling the police. But I'd also maybe write the culprits a thank-you note. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

