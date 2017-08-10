Bringing The World Home To You

Beware Of Rocks By The River

Published August 10, 2017 at 5:46 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. A woman in Germany went for a walk on the banks of the Elbe River when she found a beautiful chunk of what she thought was amber. She dropped it in her jacket pocket. But when it dried, it burst into flames. Turns out that beautiful fossil was actually white phosphorus from World War II. But never fear, onlookers helped her out and called the fire department. The woman escaped unscathed, though she might think twice the next time she finds a pretty rock. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
