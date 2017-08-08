Minor League Baseball Player Shakes Off Getting Hit With The Ball

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The minor leagues - it is that rite of passage if you dream of playing big-league baseball. You look for any sign that your moment has arrived. So not the most auspicious moment for Nick Zammarelli. He plays for the Clinton LumberKings in Iowa. Zammarelli was at bat, hit a foul ball.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Off to the left and back in the field - played it off the back of the helmet of Nick Zammarelli.

GREENE: The ball careened off the roof and hit him. Hope he can bounce back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.