Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

After Rebuilding In Wake Of Superstorm Sandy, Clawbacks Hit Jersey Shore Residents

Published August 8, 2017 at 1:12 PM EDT
Fran Baronowitz looks over the many pages of paperwork detailing the damage to her Ventnor caused by Superstorm Sandy and the repairs that were made. (Anthony Smedile for NewsWorks)
Fran Baronowitz looks over the many pages of paperwork detailing the damage to her Ventnor caused by Superstorm Sandy and the repairs that were made. (Anthony Smedile for NewsWorks)

Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy, thousands of victims have returned to their homes on the New Jersey shore. For most of them it’s a cause for celebration. But for others it can be the start of a new nightmare: Some who received aid money to rebuild are being asked to pay it back.

Joe Hernandez (@byJoeHernandez) from Here & Now contributor WHYY reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.