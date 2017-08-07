Indie Bookstores Hanging On In Washington, D.C.

Amazon and e-books have walloped brick-and-mortar bookstores across the country. But in the Washington, D.C., area, some shops appear to be bouncing back. At least five small, independent bookstores have opened locally in the last two years. And more are on the way.

Does all this activity mark a new chapter for neighborhood bookstores? Ally Schweitzer (@allyschweitzer) from Here & Now contributor WAMU talked to shop owners in D.C. to find out.

