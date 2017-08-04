What's New In Maine Real Estate

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're in the market for real estate in Maine, we've got a couple listings you might want to check out. First up, the home of E.B. White, who penned "Charlotte's Web" while living there. Fans sometimes come by to see the barn which played such an important part of the book. It can all be yours for just $3.7 million. However, if you're into something with a less bucolic vibe, the house that inspired Stephen King's "Pet Sematary" is also up for sale. It's MORNING EDITION.