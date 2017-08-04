Bringing The World Home To You

'Dunkirk' Is Being Shown On 70-Millimeter Film. So What?

Published August 4, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT

The World War II drama “Dunkirk” has been a summer hit at the box office, taking in more than $265 million worldwide since it opened last month. “Dunkirk” was shot mostly on super-high-resolution IMAX cameras, and some theaters around the country are projecting it on large-format, 70-millimeter film.

That’s higher resolution than most movies, theoretically making the film more true-to-life. But is 70-millimeter film all it’s cracked up to be? Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Wesley Morris (@Wesley_Morris), critic-at-large for The New York Times.

