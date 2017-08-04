Bringing The World Home To You

Dunkin' Debates Dropping The Donuts

Published August 4, 2017 at 5:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with more evidence that health-conscious consumers are a growing market. I mean, if you're running to Dunkin' Donuts, are you still going for donuts? Because you could be coming for coffee or maybe a multigrain bagel. That's what the company thinks. So one location in California will be renamed just Dunkin'. And they say they may make that change elsewhere, too, if one name works. You're listening to MORNING - oh, yeah, MORNING EDITION, at least for now. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
