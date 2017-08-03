Bringing The World Home To You

Canadian Man Pleads: Bring Back My Wheelbarrow

Published August 3, 2017 at 5:38 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang with a story that could only have played out in Canada. So someone stole a wheelbarrow in Nova Scotia, and the poor wheelbarrow owner stuck a big hand-painted sign at the end of his driveway, pleading, bring back my wheelbarrow. Well, the thief returned it. The next day, the owner of the wheelbarrow stuck a new sign outside his house which said, thank you for bringing back my wheelbarrow. Only in Canada, where you thank a thief for returning your own stuff. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

