Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Apple Reports Third Quarter Earnings; Bitcoin Splits In Two

Published August 1, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT
CC Image: Magnus Hagdorn
CC Image: Magnus Hagdorn

Silicon Valley is abuzz as usual. Apple reports its third quarter earnings Tuesday and analysts are expecting around $45 billion in sales. Also Tuesday, the digital currency Bitcoin has split in two after a contentious debate about the speed of its infrastructure. And Facebook attracted much attention with its recent announcement that its artificially intelligent chatbots were shut down after they created their own non-human language.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson rounds up the latest tech news with Edmund Lee (@edmundlee), managing editor of Recode.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.