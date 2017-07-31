Bringing The World Home To You

In Search Of Love, Too Many Messages In The Bottles

Published July 31, 2017 at 5:30 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF THE POLICE SONG, "MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Craig Sullivan is clearly a romantic at heart. The 49-year-old widower put messages inside hundreds of glass bottles and cast them out to sea. His goal was to put out 2,000 of them and find a soulmate. But when the bottles started washing up on Britain's shores, backlash over the beach littering forced him to call it off. Love is still possible, though. Sullivan said several women have been in touch.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE")

THE POLICE: (Singing) I'll send an SOS to the world. I hope that someone gets my...

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

