Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Toddler Really Leaves Her Mark

Published July 31, 2017 at 5:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Izzadora Millaway, a 2-year-old who was looking for her mom and was persistent. She walked into the basement and strolled right across a freshly poured wet concrete floor. The construction company got a picture of her, which, when posted online, made her an Internet star. Her parents briefly considered leaving all the footprints running across the floor as a memento but decided that two footprints would be enough. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories