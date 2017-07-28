Bringing The World Home To You

The National Guard Is Called To Deal With Tourists

Published July 28, 2017 at 5:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The governor of Oregon is calling in the National Guard. The emergency is next month's solar eclipse. The event is inspiring people across the country to travel into its path, including Oregon, where Governor Kate Brown took action. The National Guard will be asked to keep order as up to 1 million extra people crowd the roads. If the troops have any downtime, they will also fight wildfires, which peak at the same time of the season. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
