Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What You Can Do With 2,000 Pounds Of Butter

Published July 26, 2017 at 6:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. There's no limit to what you can achieve with 2,000 pounds of butter. Sculptors completed the annual butter sculpture at the Ohio State Fair. And the centerpiece is a 6-foot-tall bottle of chocolate milk.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Chocolate milk made of butter?

INSKEEP: Well, that's exactly it.

MARTIN: Well, it's all dairy.

INSKEEP: I guess so, which is why there's also a butter cow and four athletes playing football, tennis, softball and soccer - two of them pausing for a drink of milk. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories