Researchers Dig In To How Early Humans Thrived At High Altitudes

Published July 25, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
(Courtesy of Randy Haas)

A summer hike up to a 13,000-foot alpine meadow can be exhilarating. However the lack of oxygen, frigid temperatures and sparse vegetation would make long-term survival difficult. Archaeologists know hunter-gatherers traversed highland areas thousands of years ago, but presumed they had to spend most of their time in lowland areas.

But now that idea is being challenged by a team of researchers at the University of Wyoming. Wyoming Public Radio’s Tennessee Watson (@tennesseejane) reports.

