Louisville Paper Apologizes For Each Of Its Hot Dog Mistakes

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A newspaper in Louisville, Ky., is taking accuracy to a new level. The paper recently issued a correction noting every single time that the hot dog was referred to as a sandwich. Because you can call a hot dog a frankfurter, but it is clearly not a sandwich. The correction lists every time the paper made the air back to 1887, concluding with one reference to a frankfurter sandwich with ketchup. Editors wrote, quote, "we deeply regret the errors, especially that last one." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.