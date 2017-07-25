Bringing The World Home To You

Louisville Paper Apologizes For Each Of Its Hot Dog Mistakes

Published July 25, 2017 at 5:36 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A newspaper in Louisville, Ky., is taking accuracy to a new level. The paper recently issued a correction noting every single time that the hot dog was referred to as a sandwich. Because you can call a hot dog a frankfurter, but it is clearly not a sandwich. The correction lists every time the paper made the air back to 1887, concluding with one reference to a frankfurter sandwich with ketchup. Editors wrote, quote, "we deeply regret the errors, especially that last one." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
