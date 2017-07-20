Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Dangers Of Camping

Published July 20, 2017 at 5:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, we complain that some government agencies aren't transparent enough about why they do what they do. But officials at Idaho Fish and Game, maybe you gave too much information. In a statement, they said they closed some campgrounds because a camper woke up feeling pressure on her right foot from a bear's mouth. Yes, a bear had her foot in its mouth. The woman yelled. The bear ran. The detailed statement said the camper was not hurt, but there was saliva on her sleeping bag. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories