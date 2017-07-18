Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

China's Censors Block Winnie The Pooh From Social Media

Published July 18, 2017 at 6:51 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with hard times for Winnie the Pooh. The inoffensive-if-hungry bear was blocked from social media in China. We don't know why censors were offended, but we can guess. People compared Winnie's physique to that of Chinese President Xi Jinping. One image shows the portly president with taller, thinner President Obama, and it's paired with an image of Pooh and Tigger. The resemblance to the bear of very little brain may have been too close. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories