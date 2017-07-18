Bringing The World Home To You

California Legislature Renews Signature Cap-And-Trade Program

Published July 18, 2017 at 12:33 PM EDT

The bipartisan vote to extend California’s climate change law through 2030 was a major victory for Gov. Jerry Brown. The state’s cap-and-trade program puts a statewide cap on greenhouse gas emissions and allows businesses to buy credits, essentially allowing them to release pollutants.

Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati) of Here & Now contributor KQED tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson how it works.

