Why Some Virginia Communities Are Opting To Work With ICE Agents

Published July 17, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT

When the Trump administration threatened to take away federal money from “sanctuary cities” earlier this year, many of those jurisdictions doubled down, saying they had no intention of becoming an arm of the federal government by turning people over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

But a recent spike in gang violence in northern Virginia has led some police departments there to work with immigration agents. Armando Trull (@trulldc) from Here & Now contributor WAMU spent a day with an ICE unit on a recent operation, and has this report.

