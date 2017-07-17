Bringing The World Home To You

Shopping Mall In Shanghai Solves Bored Husband Problem

Published July 17, 2017 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a story that plays to every stereotype of women who love to shop and men who don't. A shopping mall in Shanghai wants to keep people occupied while their spouses shop, and so they have husband storage pods. The Global Harbor mall created them. Husbands or - who knows? - wives who want a break while others shop can sit in a glass booth with chairs and PC gaming setup. It's like the children's playroom at the mall, except for grownups. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
