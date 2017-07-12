Bringing The World Home To You

New Composition Asks Listeners To Open Up To 'Wildly Different Approaches To Making Sound'

Published July 12, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
One of the musical instruments created during Molly Herron's class at Dartmouth. (Todd Bookman/NHPR)
The avant-garde classical composer Molly Herron doesn't make easy music. It's work that asks the listener to engage, and open up to new ways of hearing sound. At Dartmouth College recently, Herron unveiled a new piece played entirely on homemade instruments.

Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

