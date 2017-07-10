Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Where The U.S. Economy Is Headed In The Second Half Of 2017

Published July 10, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT

From a stock market milestone to a low unemployment rate, there have been a number of important economic indicators to follow in the first half of 2017.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with CBS News’ Jill Schlesinger(@jillonmoney), host of “Jill on Money” and the podcast “Better Off,” about what numbers we should care about, what numbers we should ignore and how we can measure the temperature of the economy so far this year.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.