Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Irish Prime Minister's Socks Matched To Diplomatic Guest

Published July 5, 2017 at 7:04 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Score 1 for the prime minister of Ireland. Leo Varadkar turned up to meet his Canadian counterpart wearing snazzy red socks emblazoned with maple leaves and Mounties. Now, Canada's Justin Trudeau is normally no slouch at sock diplomacy. He's been spotted sporting NATO flags. But in Dublin, Trudeau stuck to gray and white stripes - boring - though he did one-up Varadkar in a demonstration of a traditional Irish sport. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories