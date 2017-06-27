TSA Agents In Boston Screen Lobster And Allow It To Fly

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. TSA agents screening checked luggage in Boston the other day came across a surprise - a lobster, a live one, weighing 20 pounds. Do you want to know what the TSA agent did? Pose for a photo with the lobster and put it on Twitter. It turns out, live lobsters are allowed as long as they're in clear, spill-proof containers. This one was in a cooler and caused no trouble, TSA said. As my colleague Amy Held wrote yesterday, who knew TSA had a specific lobster clause? It's MORNING EDITION.