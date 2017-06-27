Living With Zika: One Mother's Story

Summer is here and with the heat comes the threat of mosquitoes and the diseases they can spread, like the Zika virus. There are currently 80 infants in the mainland U.S. with birth defects caused by Zika, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. health system is at the very beginning of learning how to care for those babies.

Heidi de Marco (@heidi_demarco) from our partners at Kaiser Health News shares the story of one family in the Seattle area.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.