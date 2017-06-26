Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

With Re-Election Fundraiser Set For This Week, Revisiting Trump Financial Ties

Published June 26, 2017 at 1:20 PM EDT
Morning traffic flows past the Trump International Hotel on its first day of business Sept. 12, 2016 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Morning traffic flows past the Trump International Hotel on its first day of business Sept. 12, 2016 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This week, President Trump will combine his three roles — president, businessman and politician — into one event at the Trump Hotel in Washington. At an expensive fundraiser for his 2020 re-election, he not only will rake in cash for his campaign, but also run up a huge pile of revenues for his business. His latest financial disclosure suggests that it is lucrative for him to spend time at his own properties.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax (@geewaxnpr) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the president’s financial ties.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.